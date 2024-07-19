Graham Gomm, 63, fled Hammersmith Hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning ( Met Police )

A manhunt is underway after a prisoner fled a hospital when he was taken there from jail, the Metropolitan Police said.

Burglar Graham Gomm, 63, had fallen ill and was taken to Hammersmith Hospital in London, where he managed to escape in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers are carrying out searches, conducting CCTV enquiries and have visited a number of addresses linked to Gomm, who was in custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and grey tracksuit and is not believed to be a threat to the public, according to the Met.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “If anyone sees Gomm they are asked not to approach him but they should call 999.

“Information on his whereabouts can also be shared with police via 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting reference CAD0481/18JUL24.”