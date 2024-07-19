Wormwood Scrubs escape - latest: Met launches manhunt after prisoner slips free during hospital visit
Burglar Graham Gomm, 63, fled Hammersmith Hospital after he was taken there from HMP Wormwood Scrubs
A manhunt is underway after a prisoner fled a hospital when he was taken there from jail, the Metropolitan Police said.
Burglar Graham Gomm, 63, had fallen ill and was taken to Hammersmith Hospital in London, where he managed to escape in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Officers are carrying out searches, conducting CCTV enquiries and have visited a number of addresses linked to Gomm, who was in custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.
He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and grey tracksuit and is not believed to be a threat to the public, according to the Met.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “If anyone sees Gomm they are asked not to approach him but they should call 999.
“Information on his whereabouts can also be shared with police via 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting reference CAD0481/18JUL24.”
Nothing to suggest elderly burglar is dangerous to the public, Met insist
Graham Gomm, 63, was taken to Hammersmith Hospital by prison staff yesterday after becoming unwell.
He had been on remand for burglary offences at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.
There is nothing to suggest that he is a threat to the public, the Met added.
Met police searching addresses linked to on-the-run burglar
Graham Gomm gave guards the slip as he was being transferred to hospital from HMP Wormwood Scrubs - a category B men’s prison in west London which houses around 1,000 inmates.
The Met Police says it is scouring the area, as well as known addresses that have links to Gomm, for the inmate and has urged the public not to approach him.
Prison Service breaks silence on convict escape
Graham Gomm was on remand for burglary offences when he made his escape during a hospital transfer.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are urgently working with the Metropolitan Police to recapture this prisoner and investigating how he was able to escape from hospital.”
Inside Wormwood Scrubs, one of Britain’s worst prisons and home to its most infamous criminals
Celebrities such as Pete Doherty have spent time behind bars as well infamous killers like the Yorkshire Ripper, Holly Evans writes:
Second time in three years that prisoner has fled notorious prison
It is the second time in three years that a prisoner has gone on the run from Wormwood Scrubs during a medical visit.
In 2021 Manray Woolfall also slipped past his guards during a trip to hospital.
At that time police issued an urgent plea for members of the public to call 999 if they saw him.
Graham Gomm undergoing medical care when he escaped
In a statement about Gomm’s escape, the Met Police said: “Police were alerted at around 01:18hrs on Thursday, 18 July that Gomm had absconded. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and grey tracksuit.
“Officers are carrying out searches, working closely with partners, conducting CCTV enquiries and have visited a number of addresses linked to Gomm.
“Detectives are also concerned for Gomm’s welfare as he was undergoing medical care before he escaped. There is nothing to suggest that Gomm is a threat to the public.
“If anyone sees Gomm they are asked not to approach him but they should call 999.”