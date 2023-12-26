For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Regarded as one of Britain’s most notorious prisons, Wormwood Scrubs has held a place in public imagination since the Victorian times.

The west London jail has housed some of the country’s worst criminals, including the Yorkshire Ripper and child-killer Ian Brady.

Listed as a Grade II building thanks to its imposing brick gatehouse, it has appeared in countless TV shows and movies, including The Italian Job and The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.

Pete Doherty of The Libertines had previously been incarcerated at Wormwood Scrubs (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

With five wings and the capacity to hold up to 1,279 inmates, the prison is no stranger to famous faces. Former Libertines frontman Pete Doherty spent 29 days there while serving his 14-week sentence for breaching a probation order.

Once released, he told reporters that jail life was “a lot of gangsters and Radio 4” before adding: “Thank you Mrs Thatcher for putting me in the company of the most dangerous criminals in the country.”

Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards also spent 24 hours in Wormwood Scrubs while the former Labour MP John Stonehouse spent seven years behind bars after faking his own death to escape his crippling debts.

Other inmates have been notorious purely for their sickening crimes, including Peter Sutcliffe, who murdered 13 women, and serial killer Dennis Nielsen who murdered young men at his north London flats.

Today, the prison is graded as Category B but is considered one of the worst jails in Britain, with inhumane conditions and violence frequently making headlines.

A shocking report released by the Independent Monitoring board in March revealed that prisoners were often kept in their cells for 23 hours a day, while one inmate was left without a change of clothes for 14 days.

Child killer Ian Brady was held at the prison until being moved to Broadmoor Hospital (PA)

Between 2021 and 2022, six deaths were reported in custody, with three of those described as self-inflicted. A concerning increase in self-harming was also recorded, with 408 incidents involving 243 prisoners which spiked during the reintroduction of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Prisoner-on-prisoner fighting also saw an increase as well as gang and drug-related issues causing an “unsettled” period in one section of the prison.

One inmate commented that he wouldn’t feed the food to his dog, with meals described as “inedible”, “diabolical” and “swimming in oil/fat”.

A staggering amount of food waste was recorded as prisoners threw it from their windows, while “dirty protests” were carried out with faeces smeared over walls.

In 2018, it was named as one of the “10 prisons” project initiated by then prisons minister Rory Stewart, with aims to reduce drugs and violence to help reform prisoners.