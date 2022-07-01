Shocking moment a man gets ‘sparked out’ in Shameless-style family brawl

Footage taken outside the Long Pull pub in Wrexham shows John Rogers, 39, elbow Gavin Randles, 61, in the face knocking him unconscious

SWNS reporter
Friday 01 July 2022 16:45
Family feud erupts into street brawl as man left knocked out on pavement

Shocking CCTV shows a man get “sparked out” in the street in a Shameless-style family brawl after a boozy pub session.

An argument erupted into violence after five members of the same extended family met up for drinks.

Footage taken outside the Long Pull pub in Wrexham shows John Rogers, 39, elbow Gavin Randles, 61, in the face knocking him unconscious.

Before that, Michael Hughes, 46, was filmed being smacked across the back of the head before squaring up to Rogers.

Other members of the extended family caught up in last July’s brawl included Samantha Hughes, 43, and Yvonne Moore, 54.

During the scuffle, a Just Eat delivery man on a bicycle tried to get between the defendants but he was not successful.

All five defendants, from Wrexham, admitted affray at Mold Crown Court.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said: “We have seen cases like this where people haven’t got back up off the ground when they fall heavily.

“Mr Randles and Michael Hughes were well up for the altercation.”

Recommended

Sentencing Rogers on Thursday, the judge said: “The trigger for the violence appears to have been an argument of a sensitive nature.

“There was a degree of provocation here; [the details of] which can’t be in the public domain.

“You had been drinking - plainly far too much.

“It can be summed up as a family dispute which got very much out of hand with your taking the leading role at the end.

“You kicked out at [Randles] and elbowed him.

“He fell back - I think the vernacular is ‘sparked out.’

“It was disgraceful street violence.”

Rogers was handed an eight-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £420 costs and a £156 surcharge.

Henry Hills, defending Rogers, told the court: “This was, in my submission, an episode of madness.

“His emotions got the better of him.

“The first thing he said to me today was ‘I’m ashamed of my behaviour.’

“He doesn’t seek to excuse his behaviour, but he’s not a big drinker.

“He has a strong work ethic. In a previous job he was a support worker for people with learning difficulties and he recently returned to his old job of traffic management.”

Sarah Badrawy, prosecuting, said all five of the defendants came together in the Long Pull pub in Chester Street.

Before long, a verbal argument began between them which escalated into violence.

They left the pub, and in a “protracted” incident which was captured on CCTV, the five got into an altercation.

Towards the end of the incident, John Rogers elbowed Randles to the face, knocking him unconscious.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in