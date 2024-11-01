For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has admitted firing a crossbow at a police officer during a standoff in Buckinghamshire.

Police officers were called to a cul-de-sac in High Wycombe in May this year after Jason King had stabbed his neighbour in the stomach during a row, said Thames Valley Police.

When unarmed officers arrived, the 54-year-old shot at them with a crossbow from a window before coming out of a door and hitting PC Curtis Foster in the leg.

A police dog handler then confronted King in a nearby park before armed officers shot him in the stomach.

Police seal off School Close after the shooting in May ( Sam Hall/PA Wire )

King was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries but was discharged ten days later and taken to police custody. PC Foster has since made a full recovery and returned to frontline duties.

The man in his 60s, who was stabbed in the stomach by King, was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Appearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday, King, of School Close in High Wycombe, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and affray.

He had already pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent over shooting PC Foster as well as possession of the crossbow, and a bladed article.

Detective Inspector Nick Hind, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a serious incident and thankfully, the victims in this case, including our officer, have made full recoveries.

“I would like to thank the local community for their support during and after the incident.

“King has now admitted the offences and will be sentenced in due course.”

King has been remanded into custody and will appear at the same court for sentencing on 31 January.