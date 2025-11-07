Two people arrested after baby boy dies in XL bully attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people have been arrested after a nine-month-old baby died in an XL bully attack in South Wales.

The attack by a family dog, at an address in Crossway, Rogiet, was reported to emergency services about 6pm Sunday.

The baby boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people from Rogiet have now been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death, Gwent Police said.

Both individuals were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

They were later released on police bail as inquiries continue.

The dog involved in the incident was a six-year-old XL bully, which was registered with the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra). A certificate of exemption was issued in 2024.

open image in gallery Emergency services were called to an address in Crossway, Rogiet, on Sunday evening ( PA Wire )

Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Townsend said: “The arrests were made as part of a wide range of enquiries that officers are carrying out to understand the circumstances of the death.

“These enquires are still ongoing and so you will continue to see officers in the area.

“If you have any information or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

“I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities, but this is now a live criminal investigation.

“It is vital that people think about how their online commentary, in particular social media comments or posts, could impact the ongoing investigation and the criminal justice process.

“We urge people not to speculate, if you have any information, including information on the dog involved – a male, black XL bully – and its previous behaviour, please contact us directly instead.

“Once again, my condolences and thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic death, both within the community and further afield.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police and quote log reference 2500349915.