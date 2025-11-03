Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Community ‘in shock’ after nine-month-old baby killed in dog attack

The child was pronounced dead at the scene

Eleanor Storey
Monday 03 November 2025 10:40 GMT
Police at the scene in Crossways, Rogiet, south-east Wales
Police at the scene in Crossways, Rogiet, south-east Wales (PA)

A community has been left “in shock” after a nine-month-old baby was killed by a dog in Wales.

Gwent Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to an address in Crossway, Rogiet, at 6pm on Sunday following a report of a dog attack.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was seized and removed from the property.

Peter Strong, Monmouthshire county councillor for the Rogiet ward, described the incident as “unbelievably awful”.

“I think the community is very much in mourning, there’s a profound sense of shock,” he said.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene
The child was pronounced dead at the scene (PA)

“(People are) really stunned, I think. Clearly, our thoughts are with the family, to lose a baby in these circumstances, a thing of deep joy and love, to have that taken away from you… It’s unbelievably awful.

“I’d like to appeal to the community to remain calm and give the police a chance to do their work and to give the family the chance to grieve in peace.”

Katherine Close, trustee of the Rogiet Community Junction cafe, said: “The community is in shock, you never expect it.

“It’s not often that we see a lot of emergency vehicles around, so when it does happen, you know something serious has happened.

“We’re just waiting to hear… And then it’s picking up from there, supporting family, supporting neighbours, supporting our community.

“We’ve had a lot of mums and babies come through the cafe over the years… It’s just heartbreaking.”

