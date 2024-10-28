Urgent police hunt for ‘out of control’ XL bully that killed dog and bit woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An urgent hunt has been launched for an on-the-run XL bully after it killed another dog and bit a woman.

Police are searching for the “out of control” dog after it attacked Alfie, a Staffordshire bull terrier, and his owner near Greater Manchester on Wednesday afternoon.

The animal died as a result of his injuries suffered on Seat Naze Hill walking path off Burnley Road East in Rossendale at around 2.38pm.

His owner’s hand was also wounded in the attack, although the injury is not believed to be serious.

Lancashire Police said the force was hunting for the XL bully after its owner left the scene with the animal following the “really distressing” incident.

Police are searching for the ‘out of control’ dog ( Lancashire Police )

Officers arrested a man, 29, from Rossendale, on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control on Saturday. The 29-year-old has since been released on bail, as investigations continue.

A spokesperson for the force added: “Efforts are continuing to locate the XL bully. We would ask anyone with information on its whereabouts or anyone who witnessed the incident on Wednesday to contact the police.”

It comes after exclusive figures obtained by The Independent recently revealed dog attacks rose by nine per cent despite a ban being brought in on XL Bully dogs.

The announcement, by then prime minister Rishi Sunak, was prompted by a series of attacks involving the breed, including the fatal mauling of a man by two dogs near Walsall in the West Midlands.

From February 2023, it became a criminal offence to own the XL Bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by emailing 3000@lancashire.police.uk or calling 101, quoting log 734 of 23 October, 2024. For immediate sightings of the dog call 999.