Two people arrested after woman seriously injured in XL Bully attack

Two people have been arrested after a woman was seriously injured in a suspected XL bully attack.

Northumbria Police were called to an address in Wallsend, North Tyneside, following reports of a woman and two dogs who had been injured outside a property.

The woman, 29, has been taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her leg and arms.

The two injured dogs were also taken to the vet to be treated.

A 22-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

Two dogs, believed to be XL Bully breeds were seized as a precaution, as well as three other dogs.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation into the incident, carrying out door to door enquiries and offering reassurance to the wider community.

The force also believe that all those involved are known to each other.

Detective Inspector Corrin Lowery of Northumbria Police said: “I understand this incident will have caused some concern, but I would like to reassure residents and the wider community there is no risk at the time.

“A full investigation has been launched so we can establish a full, clear picture of events, and officers will remain the area today speaking to residents and carrying out further enquiries. I would encourage anyone who is concerned or worried to make themselves known.

“The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries, and I wish her and her two dogs, a full recovery.

“The investigation is at an early stage but we do believe all those involved are known to each other. Two people remain in custody and a total of five dogs have been seized while we continue with our enquiries.

“We would ask that anyone who hasn’t spoken to us yet, but has information, gets in touch.”

There have been a number of XL bully attacks in the last few months, increasing calls for the breed to be banned.

In the most recent reported attack yesterday, a Leicestershire police officer was left in hospital with serious injuries to his upper leg.

The Environment Secretary, Therese Coffey, said earlier this week that the government is “pretty close” to bringing forward its proposed ban on American XL bullies.

Therese Coffey said she thought a “good definition” of the dog type had been agreed, with only a “few other things” such as compensation needing to be signed-off.