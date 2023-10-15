Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two women have been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog suspected of being an XL bully.

Emergency services were called to an address in Baker Crescent, Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent, after reports of a dog attack inside just after 11.40am on Thursday, Staffordshire Police said.

Officers contained the dog, which will be put down, at the scene.

The victims are believed to be mother and daughter, the Mirror reports.

The attack comes as the Government looks to ban American XL bullies in response to a series of maulings, some of which have been deadly.

Rishi Sunak announced in September that the breed would be banned by the end of the year.

The prime minister said the animals, which campaigners have linked to at least 14 human deaths since 2021, are a danger to children and communities, in a video posted to social media.

He said he shared “the nation’s horror” over videos of recent dog attacks and had ordered urgent work to define “and ban this breed so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe.”

Anyone with helpful information about the latest incident has been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 215 of October 12.