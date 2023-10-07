‘XL Bully’-style dog attacking cat captured on doorbell camera

A doorbell camera has captured the moment the owner of a large ‘XL Bully-style’ dog tried to stop it attacking a cat in the garden.

Nima Begum, from Norwich, whose cat was victim to the attack, watched from the window as the dog’s owner screamed at it to let go of her six-year-old cat, Kiwi, who died in the incident.

“I felt like I couldn’t move my body. I was terrified. The dog had blood all over its mouth”, she told ITV News.

“I’m scared to leave my house now.”

Norfolk Police are investigating the attack, and are yet to confirm the dog’s breed.