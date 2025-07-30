XL bully bites four-year-old girl on river footpath

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have launched an investigation after reports a four-year-old girl was bitten by an XL bully dog on a river footpath.

The girl was by the River Irwell in the Kersal area of Salford, Greater Manchester when the attack happened between 2 and 3pm on Saturday, police said.

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: “We are appealing for information following an incident which saw an XL bully bite a four-year-old child on footpath of the River Irwell in Kersal between 2 and 3pm on Saturday 19 July.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...