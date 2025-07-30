XL bully bites four-year-old girl on river footpath
Greater Manchester Police is investigating after a four-year-old was reportedly attacked by the River Irwell
Police have launched an investigation after reports a four-year-old girl was bitten by an XL bully dog on a river footpath.
The girl was by the River Irwell in the Kersal area of Salford, Greater Manchester when the attack happened between 2 and 3pm on Saturday, police said.
A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: “We are appealing for information following an incident which saw an XL bully bite a four-year-old child on footpath of the River Irwell in Kersal between 2 and 3pm on Saturday 19 July.”
This is a breaking story, more to follow...