‘XL bully’ owner wanted by police after man attacked in park rushed to hospital

Police are looking for the owner of a suspected XL Bully after a man was attacked in a London park.

The victim was rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries to his arm in Pasley Park, between Oval and Walworth in the south of the city, at around 6pm on Friday. There have been no arrests so far as officers appeal to find the owner.

XL Bully dogs are currently under the spotlight after Rishi Sunak announced last week the breed would be banned in the UK by the end of the year following a spate of horrific attacks.

“Police were called by LAS (London Ambulance Service) at 18.07hrs on Friday, 22 September to Pasley Park SE17 after a man, aged in his 40s, was bitten by a dog”, the Met said in a statement. “He was taken to hospital with injuries to his arm.”

“The owner of the dog left the scene with the dog prior to police arrival”, it added. “The dog is believed to be a grey-coloured XL Bully. There have been no arrests; enquiries are ongoing.”

In 2023, over a third of recorded dog attacks - 341 out of 841- were by American Bully breeds including the Bully XL, according to campaign group Bully Watch.

Announcing the planned ban, Mr Sunak said: “The American XL bully dog is a danger to our communities, particularly our children.

“I share the nation’s horror at the recent videos we’ve all seen. Yesterday we saw another suspected XL bully dog attack, which has tragically led to a fatality.

“It is not currently a breed defined in law, so this vital first step must happen fast. It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.”

Hundreds of XL Bully owners joined a protest on Saturday opposing the ban, with another due to take place in Birmingham on 30 September.

It comes as dog shelters say they have been “flooded” with XL Bully dogs as panicked owners try to get rid of them before a ban comes into force.

The Large Breed Dog Rescue in Greenhithe, Kent, said it turned down 25 American XL Bullies in the past week and urged people not to panic.