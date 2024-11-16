XL Bully ‘lunged for baby’ strapped to mother amid surge in dangerous dog attacks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A police force has warned dog owners to take responsibility for their pets “before someone dies” after 13 dangerous attacks in less than 48 hours.

One man was left with serious injuries to his face and a mother was terrified after a loose XL Bully lunged for her baby that was strapped to her chest.

It came in the same police jurisdiction where a grandmother tried to protect her grandchild from a dog attack in Sheffield.

A man suffered lacerations to his face, neck and head after he tried to separate a bulldog and pocket bully in his own home on Thursday.

He was rushed to hospital, the bigger dog was seized and locked up in police kennels.

South Yorkshire Police released shocking images of the ruptured wounds on a man’s scalp caused by the American Bulldog.

A spokesman said: “In less than 48 hours we have received 13 reports of dangerous dogs in our community, including a man left with serious facial injuries and woman left fearing for her baby’s safety.

“As dogs causing harm and fear in our communities continues to place significant demand on our force, we’re urging owners to step up, before someone dies.

“Further calls included a woman walking home with her baby in a carrier on her chest, when she was approached by a loose XL Bully who began to show aggression and jump up to her baby, and an elderly woman and her grandchild attacked by another loose dog in Sheffield.”

open image in gallery Horrific moment resident attacked by two dogs in Sheffield street caught on CCTV. ( South Yorkshire Police )

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire said: “Recently we have sadly seen another fatal incident in the UK of a dog causing death.

“People think it won’t happen to them, that their dog won’t cause harm, but it can happen to anyone. Any dog can cause fear and harm and owners who do not step up and prevent harm to our communities will not be tolerated.

“You are responsible for your dog’s actions, and we continue to put people before the courts.”

The force spokesman bemoaned the financial cost to kennel a dangerous dog and the pressure attacks were putting on the number of officers available to deal with other crimes.

CI Cheney continued: “We only have a limited number of resources, attending dangerous dog incidents takes officers away from other calls. If every owner steps up and makes small changes, we can make a difference.”

It came days after 62-year-old man whose dog launched a “horrific” attack on an 11-year-old girl and two men walked free from court.

open image in gallery Farhat Ajaz admitted being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog that injured an 11-year-old girl and two men ( Matthew Cooper/PA Wire )

Farhat Ajaz, of Bordesley Close, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to harassment causing fear of violence and three counts of being the owner or in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury.

CCTV from a shop was played in court on Friday, showing the dog, named Tyson, snapping its collar and attacking the 11-year-old on September 9 last year.

The victim, who cannot be named because of her age, was left with scarring to her arm and shoulder.

Under a change to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 last year, on 1 February it became illegal to own an XL bully without a certificate of exemption.

The announcement by then prime minister Rishi Sunak was prompted by a series of attacks involving the breed, including the fatal mauling of a man by two dogs near Walsall in the West Midlands.