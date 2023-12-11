Dog nearly drags man in front of train in savage attack at station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This is the terrifying moment a man is nearly dragged in front of an approaching train as a huge pitbull-type dog turns on him at a train station.

British Transport Police (BTP) are dealing with the dog attack at Stratford Station, in east London after onlookers said a man offered to hold one of a woman’s two massive dogs to help her adjust a harness on Sunday night.

As he takes the lead the dog jumps up and clamps down on his arm bursting his winter coat and sending feathers spraying into the air.

The man nearly falls in front of a train (@CrimeLDN)

The woman screams: “Give me the dog” as she jostles with another. She helplessly shouts “Can I have it?” as it continues to jump at the man.

The victim appears to shout for police as he battles to keep the jaws away from him.

In a bid to escape the man nearly falls in front of an approaching DLR train as onlookers scream in horror.

The woman is seen getting both dogs back under control and on a lead.

A BTP spokesman told The Independent: “Officers were alerted to a reported dog attack just after 4.30pm yesterday (10 December) at Stratford station.

“Officers attended and two dogs have been taken to a secure kennel whilst our enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 422 of 10/12/23.”

It came after a woman was left fighting for her life after a dog attack in a south London home on November 20.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman was taken to hospital by paramedics where she remains in critical condition. A man involved in the attack was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The force said the dog - who was injured during the attack - was Tasered by police and later died while being held in a room by officers.

It will be illegal to own an XL bully from February 1 2024 unless the animal is on an exempt list, called the Index of Exempted Dogs.

The XL bully joins a list of other banned dogs, including the pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, fila Brasileiro and dogo Argentino.