Two people have been airlifted to hospital in North Wales following a dog attack.

Police attended an address in the Rhoshirwaun area of Pwllheli shortly before 11.30am on Friday, November 17th in response to reports of a dangerous dog incident.

Four people were injured during the attack, according to North Wales Police, including the two people airlifted to hospital.

The dog involved has been destroyed but not yet been examined by a vet to establish the breed.

Another 37 dogs and a number of cats have been seized from the address.

Chief Superintendent Sian Beck said: “We understand this was a concerning incident in the local area and wish to reassure the community that there is no further risk to the wider public.

“We have launched a joint investigation with the RSPCA and are appealing for anyone who may have information about the dogs located at the property to contact us.”

North Wales Police have urged anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 101 and referencing A182569.

The incident is the latest in a string of dog attacks - some of them fatal - to have taken place across the country in recent weeks. XL Bully dogs have been involved in a significant number of them.

In October a school was forced to evacuate in Norfolk after a 60-year-old woman was mauled by her pet XL Bully at her home, before it escaped from the back garden.

In September, prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the dogs were to be banned by the end of the year following a spate of horrific attacks.

The prime minister said the animals, which campaigners have linked to at least 14 human deaths since 2021, are a danger to children and communities, in a video posted to social media.

More follows on this breaking news story....