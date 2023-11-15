Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Applications have opened for dog owners to register their XL bullies before the breed is made illegal, the government has announced.

Owners who wish to keep their dogs must apply to an exemption scheme or they can choose to have their dog euthanised and apply for compensation.

It will be illegal to own an XL bully from 1 February 2024 unless the animal is on an exempt list, called the Index of Exempted Dogs.

Those who want to keep their dogs will have until the end of January to register them with the exempt list, and will then be forced to comply with strict requirements.

This will include the requirement to muzzle them and keep them on a lead in public, but the dogs must also be microchipped and neutered.

Dogs more than a year old on 31 January must be neutered by June 30 next year, while those under 12 months old must be neutered by 31 December 2024.

Owners without a certificate of exemption will face a criminal record and an unlimited fine if they are found to be in possession of an XL bully as of 1 February, and their dog could be seized.

Keeping an XL Bully dog

If you want to keep your XL Bully dog after the ban, you must apply for a Certificate of Exemption by 31 January 2024.

To get a Certificate of Exemption you must:

Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said: “The transition period for XL bully dogs has now started. It is important that XL bully owners read the guidance and take all the necessary steps.

“This includes applying for a certificate of exemption if you want to keep your dog and ensuring they are muzzle trained by the end of the year, as your dog will need to be muzzled and on a lead in public after 31 December 2023.

“XL breeders should have also now stopped breeding their dogs and I would advise all owners to make an appointment with your vet to get your XL bully neutered as soon as possible.”