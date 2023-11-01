Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government has published its plan for a ban on XL bully dogs after a series of deadly attacks this year.

The plans confirmed the breed has been added to the list prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act following a string of “concerning” incidents across the country.

The new rules set out the official definition of an XL bully and detail under what conditions owners can keep their dogs following the ban on New Years Eve this year.

The breed has been at the centre of a public outcry following a number of high-profile attacks which included a 10-year-old boy being killed last year by one of the dogs at a friend’s house in South Wales.

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “It will soon become a criminal offence to breed, sell, advertise, rehome or abandon an XL Bully type dog, and they must also be kept on a lead and muzzled in public. In due course it will also be illegal to own one of these dogs without an exemption.”

Why is the ban happening?

The ban is coming into place following a string of violent dog attacks seen in the UK.

At least six out of 10 fatal dog attacks in the UK last year involved an XL bully and according to Bully Watch, a group set up by a group of dog owners to monitor the breed, XLs were responsible for 45 per cent of dog attacks on humans and other dogs this year.

In November last year, Jack Lis, 10, was killed by an American XL bully while at a friend’s house in south Wales, with the owners of the dog, Amy Salter and Brandon Hayden, jailed as a result of the attack.

Jack Lis, 10, was killed by a American XL bully while at a friend’s house in south Wales (PA Media)

Among those who have lost their lives is Ian Price, a 52-year-old man from Staffordshire, who died in hospital last month after being attacked by two American XL bullies.

As recently as Saturday night, a 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a suspected American XL bully attack in North Tyneside.

Following the attacks, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged last month that the breed would be added to the Dangerous Dogs Act list by the end of the year, calling it a “danger to our communities”.

Mr Price was reportedly protecting his elderly mother when he was attacked (Facebook)

What is an XL bully dog?

An official definition of the breed has now been published by the government, with features of the breed including a “heavy, large and broad” head and a “blocky or slightly squared” muzzle.

The dog is a variant of the American bully dog. XL refers to their size, and there are four categories: pocket, standard, classic and XL, the last of which tend to be around 33-50cm in height and weigh in at 20-60kg.

The definition also classifies the height of an adult male dog being from 20in (51 cm) at the withers and an adult female being from 19in (48cm) at the withers.

It is also described as being “heavily muscled” with a “large, blocky body giving the impression of great power for size”, and a glossy, smooth and close coat.

XLs were recognised as a breed by the US United Kennel Club in 2013, but they are not recognised by the main dog associations in the UK (Getty Images)

What does the ban mean for owners?

From December 31, it will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow XL bully dogs to stray in England and Wales.

After this date, the dogs must also be kept on a lead and muzzled in public and the Government recommends that owners start training their dogs to wear a muzzle and walk on a lead before the new rules come into effect.

XL bully breeders have also been advised to stop mating the dogs ahead of the ban.

The dogs must also be microchipped and neutered, with animals under a year old given until the end of 2024 to be neutered while older dogs must be neutered by June.

By 1 February 2024, owners are expected to have registered their XL bullies on the index of exempted dogs. From that date it will be illegal to own an XL bully that is not registered on the index.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to ban American XL bully dogs by the end of the year (PA Wire)

XL bully owners who fail to register their dogs on the index face a criminal record and an unlimited fine. Their dog could also be seized.

Under the Dangerous Dogs Act, people can be put in prison for up to 14 years, be disqualified from ownership or their dangerous dogs can be euthanised.

If an owner does not want to keep their dog, they have the option to have their dog put down by a vet, with the Government providing compensation of £200 for those who choose this option.

Reaction to the ban

The ban has been a source of controversy since the government began to consider it.

Pro-XL bully marches were seen across the UK over several months, with campaigners pleading with the government to not “bully our bullies” and recognise owners as the source of the issue rather than the dogs themselves.

People took part in a protest in central London, against the Government’s decision to add XL bully dogs to the list of prohibited breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)

After the ban was formally announced on Tuesday the Dog Control Coalition - which is made up of RSPCA, Blue Cross, Battersea, Dogs Trust, Hope Rescue, Scottish SPCA, The Kennel Club and BVA - said they were “disappointed” in the ban.

They said: “The Dog Control Coalition agrees that urgent action needs to be taken to protect the public from out-of-control dogs, but we are disappointed that the Government hasn’t taken the opportunity to completely overhaul the Dangerous Dogs Act.

“With its continued focus on specific breeds, rather than a focus on prevention and implementation of tougher penalties for those owners not in control of their dogs, it is not fit for purpose.”

But Emma Whitfield - whose son Jack Lis, 10, was killed by an American XL bully while at a friend’s home - said the government “can’t introduce [the ban] and think that it solves everything because it doesn’t”.