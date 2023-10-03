XL Bully dog gores one year old boy outside London hotel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A toddler was rushed to hospital after being savaged by a “large XL Bully” dog outside a London hotel.

The one-year-old boy suffered injuries in the dog attack outside the Hilton hotel in Greenwich at 10am on Monday.

A witness described the dog as being like “a large American Bully type breed” online.

They said: “Thanks again to all who helped. Not trying to scaremonger but do take care if you see those dogs - especially those with children.”

A Met spokesman said: “The child was taken to hospital where their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

“The dog and its owner were located by officers.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. The dog has been seized and will be taken to kennels.”

A Met task force had previously posted on X that the dog had been destroyed.

People take part in a protest in central London, against the Government’s decision to add XL bully dogs to the list of prohibited breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)

They added: “The boy’s injuries have been treated at hospital. They are not life changing or threatening fortunately. We wish the victim all the best with his recovery and thoughts with his family.”

It came the week after hundreds of XL Bully owners protested Rishi Sunak’s ban by joining a march in central London.

The prime minister has said the breed will be banned by the end of the year following a series of attacks, saying he shared the nation’s “horror” at videos of recent incidents shared on social media.

Crowds amassed in the capital to protest the move, insisting their dogs are completely safe and that only a minority are dangerous.