This is the moment XL bully owners rally in central London to protest against a proposed ban on the dog breed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will ban the animals under the Dangerous Dogs Act and that new laws will be "in place by the end of the year", following a spate of attacks.

Demonstrators held signs in Trafalgar Square on Saturday saying “don’t bully our bullies” and “muzzle Rishi” at the event, however, none of the dogs were present at the protest.