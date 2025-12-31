Cable thieves cause New Year’s Eve train disruption

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Train services across South Yorkshire face significant disruption after thieves stole signalling cables, National Rail has confirmed.

The incident occurred at Conisbrough, between Doncaster and Sheffield, impacting CrossCountry, Northern, and TransPennine Express services.

National Rail has warned of fewer trains, cancellations, delays, and revised or diverted routes between the two stations.

This disruption is expected to continue throughout New Year's Eve.

Network Rail has deployed staff to the site to investigate the theft.