Youth denies knife murder of 16-year-old boy

A teenager has pleaded not guilty to the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

The victim, Kamari Johnson, was found injured after police were called to Bourne Avenue in Hayes, west London, at around 1.30pm on Friday May 24.

Medics made extensive efforts to save the teenager, but he died at the scene.

A 17-year-old youth was arrested the following day and charged with Kamari’s murder.

On Wednesday, he appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing via video-link from Feltham Young Offender Institution.

He spoke to confirm his identity and denied charges of murder and possessing a knife in Bourne Avenue on May 24.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a further hearing for November 8 ahead of a two-week trial provisionally fixed for January 6 next year.

Members of Kamari’a family sat in court for the short hearing.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded into custody.