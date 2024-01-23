For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four men have been jailed for at least 38 years for murdering two rappers who were stabbed and shot in a “horrific” gang-related revenge attack.

The gang stormed into a house in Ilford, east London, armed with four guns and knives and killed Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 31.

Some 45 shots were fired and Mr Sheikh was “butchered” during the midnight raid on October 25 2022.

A third man, Khalid Khalid, was shot through the head but survived along with two more men who ran or hid.

The murders were orchestrated by Zain Mirza in revenge for the killing of his brother in 2019.

Chibuike Ohanweh, 21, Ayaanle Adan, 20, Mahad Gouled, 22, carried out the carnage, with Mirza nearby.

Zain Mirza (The Metropolitan Police)

Following a trial, they were all found guilty of double murder, two charges of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice.

On Tuesday, Judge Mark Lucraft KC sentenced them to life with a minimum term of 38 years.

Ayaanle Adan (The Metropolitan Police)

He told them: “I’m entirely satisfied that the events were the culmination of a carefully planned retaliation attack for the killing of Mohammed Usman Mirza.

“You were each involved in planning and carrying out this horrific attack.”

Mahad Gouled (The Metropolitan Police)

Ohanweh, from Romford, Adan, from Barking, Gouled, from Enfield, and Mirza, of Newham, were also handed life sentences for the attempted murders and six years for perverting the course of justice to run concurrently.

A fifth defendant, Zakarie Mohamad, 19, of Kensington, was sentenced to four years in a young offenders institute after he pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Zakarie Mohamed (The Metropolitan Police)

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, Homicide and Major Crime, led the investigation and said: “The three men who entered the house were identified through forensic examination of the recovered clothing as Adan, Gouled and Ohanweh. Each was armed with a gun and at least 41 shots were fired inside the house.

“Zain Mirza facilitated the murder. He was linked to the gunmen after extensive police enquiries established that a rented address in Durham Road, Manor Park had been used as a base to plan the murder. It is believed he planned the fatal attack as he understood at least one person present at the Henley Road address was in some way connected to the murder of his brother.

“My thoughts are with the families of Saydi and Zakariya. As much as it was crucial to identify the reckless and callous individuals responsible for these brutal killings to safeguard the community, I am also pleased that both families were able to see justice done with these convictions.”