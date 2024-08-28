Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zara Aleena’s killer to appear in court alongside prison workshop instructor

Hayley Jones has been charged with misconduct in a public office over an alleged inappropriate relationship with McSweeney.

Jordan Reynolds
Wednesday 28 August 2024 08:52
Jordan McSweeney killed Zara Aleena nine days after he was released from prison (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Archive)

Zara Aleena’s murderer Jordan McSweeney is to appear in court alongside a prison workshop instructor who is charged with misconduct in a public office over an alleged inappropriate relationship with him.

McSweeney, 31, who killed the 35-year-old law graduate as she walked home from a night out in Ilford in the early hours of June 26 2022, nine days after he was released from prison, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday alongside Hayley Jones.

Jones, 33, of Peterborough Gardens, Strood, Medway, Kent, has been charged with misconduct in a public office over an alleged inappropriate relationship with McSweeney between March 6 2023 and April 7 2023 at HMP Belmarsh.

McSweeney has been charged with encouraging or assisting the commission of an indictable offence.

McSweeney was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years at the Old Bailey in December 2022 after admitting Ms Aleena’s murder and sexual assault.

In November 2023, he won a Court of Appeal bid to reduce the minimum term of his life sentence.

