A sexual predator has admitted murdering law graduate Zara Aleena, who was brutally kicked and stamped on, then left for dead.

Jordan McSweeney had only recently been released from prison and had targeted more than one woman before he preyed on the 35-year-old as she walked home from a night out early on Sunday 26 June.

McSweeney, 29, of Dagenham, Essex, pleaded guilty to murder and sexual assault.

He had launched an “attack upon a lone female late at night making her way home, a woman who stood no chance”, said prosecutor Oliver Glasgow KC.

During the brief court hearing, the defendant stood in the dock and stared at the floor as he entered his guilty pleas while Ms Aleena’s family looked on.

Zara Aleena was only minutes from her front door when she was attacked and killed (PA Media)

The defendant had dragged Ms Aleena into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, east London, where he subjected her to a ferocious assault.

He sexually assaulted her and made off with her mobile phone, keys and handbag, the prosecution said.

Emergency services were called after she was found with severe head injuries, struggling to breathe and partially naked.

She died in hospital, and a post-mortem examination found she had suffered multiple serious injuries.

Video footage from the area showed McSweeney appearing to target other women before he followed Ms Aleena.

In a moving tribute following her death, Ms Aleena’s family said that she loved to walk everywhere and they called for more to be done to prevent violence against women and girls.

Family and friends with members of the public attend a vigil in Ilford, east London, for Zara Aleena (PA Wire)

After his arrest, McSweeney refused to answer questions but told officers he had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

While in custody, he was also said to have threatened police officers.

Having been charged with murder, he was remanded into custody after a judge found he was a “substantial risk” to the public, especially lone women.

At a previous hearing, the court was told McSweeney was a prolific offender and had been released from prison on licence just days before the murder.

He had been in prison for criminal damage, racially aggravated harassment and unauthorised possession of a knife in prison.

Flowers were left after the vigil (Beresford Hodge/PA) (PA Wire)

He has 28 convictions for 69 separate offences including burglary, theft of a vehicle, criminal damage, assaulting police officers and assaulting members of the public while on bail.

Ms Aleena’s family described her as independent, big-hearted and a joy.

Her aunt Farah Naz had said her niece had been conscious of the dangers for women after the murders of Bibaa Henry, Nicole Smallman, Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.

But she had felt safe walking in the community where she was well known.

Ms Naz said: “Zara was not a woman who was unaware that there were dangers in the world. She did not imagine what happened to those women would happen to her.

“She didn’t know she was going to be on this list because in her mind she took those precautions.”

Jordan McSweeney appearing by video link from HMP Thameside during a hearing at the Old Bailey, London, where he is accused of murdering law graduate Zara Aleena (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

She had begun working at the Royal Courts of Justice five weeks before her death and was “the happiest she had ever been”, her family said.

They said in a statement: “Our loss is irreparable and the void feels insurmountable but the warmth and kindness that our community has shown is testament to the power of Zara’s spirit. Her life has been stolen from us. She has been stolen from us all.”

They said she had recently started working for the Crown Prosecution Service but was also a carer for her mother and grandmother and that “caring for others came so naturally to her”.

“Zara was friendly, she was everybody’s friend. She was pure of heart,” they added.

“She was a joy to all of us, her sparkling eyes and the curly, jet-black hair. Her glorious laughter and her sweet, smiling voice. Her tiny frame embodied a passionate spirit and indomitable energy.

“Zara was brought up by the whole of our family. She was our love in human form.”

Ms Aleena studied law at the University of Westminster and, according to her family, had completed her Legal Practice Course so that she could practise as a solicitor.

“She only recently started working for the Crown Prosecution Service, to complete her 2-year work placement in order to become a fully qualified solicitor,” they said.

The family said at the age of five she said she was going to be a lawyer.

“‘Nobody worked harder than Zara’ is what we heard from all who knew her. Zara was happy and at a point in her life when her joy was radiating and blossoming.

“She was fierce: she didn’t just survive, she thrived.

Zara Aleena was allegedly murdered while walking home from a night out (Luke O’Reilly/PA) (PA Wire)

“Her sense of justice and fairness led her to a life of giving and caring for others – supporting refugees fleeing violence, giving voice to those who had less power. She had that special habit of noticing others in need and always put their needs on her agenda. A carefree spirit, with the most caring heart.”

The family said she was “ready to make a family of her own”.

McSweeney’s plea hearing had been delayed after the defendant suffered Covid in custody.

His barrister George Carter-Stephenson KC said: “He is still feeling unwell from Covid but realises the importance of being here today.”

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb adjourned sentencing until 14 December.

She told McSweeney: “You pleaded guilty to very serious matters. I’m sure you appreciate the kind of sentence you will receive.

“But I will listen very carefully to the Crown’s opening of the case and the submissions on your behalf so it’s in your interests to cooperate with those representing you.”