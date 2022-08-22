Jump to content
Criminal barristers in England and Wales vote for all-out strike

Members of the Criminal Bar Association are in conflict with the Government over jobs and pay.

Flora Thompson
Monday 22 August 2022 09:23
File photo dated 11/07/22 of criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament in London in support of Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action over Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted in favour of an all-out strike next month in a row with the Government over jobs and pay.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been walking out on alternate weeks but were balloted on whether to escalate the industrial action with an indefinite, uninterrupted strike that would start on September 5.

The ballot closed at midnight on Sunday and the result was announced on Monday morning.

The remedy is for an injection of money into the backlog of cases which stands at 60,000 cases, that barristers are working on that will cost the Government only £1.1 million per month. It’s costing much more for the courts to sit empty

CBA vice chairwoman Kirsty Brimelow QC

CBA vice chairwoman Kirsty Brimelow QC said this was “last-resort action” over a demand for less money than it costs the Government for the courts to sit empty.

She told BBC Breakfast: “The effect (of the strike) will be that the courts continue to sit empty with trials and cases not being heard. It is a last-resort action.

“The remedy is for an injection of money into the backlog of cases which currently stands at 60,000 cases, that barristers are working on that will cost the Government only £1.1 million per month.

“Currently, it’s costing much more for the courts to sit empty.”

According to Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures, more than 6,000 court hearings have been disrupted a result of the dispute over conditions and Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

Data released under freedom of information laws show that during the first 19 days of industrial action – between June 27 and August 5 – there were 6,235 court cases disrupted, including 1,415 trials, across England and Wales.

