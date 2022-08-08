House collapses amid fire and explosion in Croydon

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A house has collapsed amid a fire and explosion in Croydon.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is not known.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene where a terraced house has collapsed.

LFB said it had taken 13 calls to the incident since 7.08am.

Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.