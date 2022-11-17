Christmas Eve among six more strike dates announced for Royal Mail workers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Royal Mail workers are to stage six fresh strikes next month, including on Christmas Eve, in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members will walk out on December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24.

This is in addition to strikes already notified for November 24, 25 and 30, and December 1.

A CWU spokesperson said: “The CWU want a negotiated settlement with Royal Mail Group and will continue to engage the company to that end.

“But those in charge of Royal Mail need to wake up and realise we won’t allow them to destroy the livelihoods of postal workers.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Our preference is for an agreement with the CWU but the change we need is not optional.

“They should be focused on a resolution to this dispute for their members and the long-term health of the business, rather than damaging strike action.”