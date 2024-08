Tributes paid to man killed by own XL bully dog at home

Support truly

The family of a grandfather who was killed by his own XL bully dog in Lancashire have described him as “the kindest, most loving person you would ever meet”.

David Daintree, 53, was found dead at his home in Ashley Court, Accrington, on Tuesday after police officers received reports of a dog attacking someone inside the property shortly before 9.30pm.

The dog was shot by armed officers, who feared it posed a “significant threat of serious harm” to more people, Lancashire Police said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, including how the animal – since confirmed to be an XL bully – came to be in Mr Daintree’s possession and its previous ownership.

In a tribute released through the police on Friday, Mr Daintree’s daughter, Joanne, said he was a “brilliant granddad, dad, husband and he will be missed by so many people”.

She said: “Dad was a man who had so much love to give he didn’t know what to do with it.

“Everyone that has ever met him have all said what a lovely man he was.

“Yes, like a lot of people he went through some dark hard times, but he was working hard to get his life back on track, but he was struggling as he lost the love of his life in 2021 but he was starting to get his big loving heart back.

“He was the kindest, most loving person you would ever meet. He would help anyone including people he didn’t know, and he has done that on a number of occasions.

“He was a brilliant granddad, dad, husband and he will be missed by so many people.

“At least now you’re back with your Shazza and you can get back to drinking your Bacardi and cokes together. Rest in peace Daddy Dave.”

His seven-year-old granddaughter, known as Squeaky Lou, added: “To my Gar, I am going to miss you lots.

“I love you lots but I am glad you’re back with nanny now.

“Please give her some big cuddles and sloppy kisses from me.

“Love yours and nanny’s Squeaky-Lou.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 quoting log 1480 of August 20 2024.