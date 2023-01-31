What the papers say – January 31

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s papers are led by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warning Britain’s economy will slam into reverse this year.

The Telegraph, i and Daily Mail all report the IMF has forecast that the UK’s economy will see the worst performance of all the advanced nations in 2023 as the cost-of-living crisis hits households hard.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says one in four patients are unable to see their GP due to the “shocking state of the NHS”.

“Secrecy” over planned teacher strikes on Wednesday is leaving “parents in limbo”, according to The Times.

The Daily Mirror leads with former Labour leader Lord Kinnock re-enacting his speech from 1983 about the “cruelty of lifeunder the Tories”.

The Independent reports “at least 39” police officers are facing misconduct hearings over the coming weeks.

Metro says the Kremlin has denied Boris Johnson’s claim that Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him in a missile strike.

The Sun leads with Chelsea footballer Mykhailo Mudryk “using the N-word in a video clip”.

And the Daily Star says Britons are cutting back on toilet paper during the cost-of-living crisis.