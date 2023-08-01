What the papers say – August 1

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reaction to the Government announcing support for future oil and gas licensing rounds in the North Sea leads the nation’s papers on Tuesday.

The Guardian and Metro report environmental groups and experts reacted to the announcement with “dismay” and “fury”, while the Daily Mirror carries the headline “Just Stop Sunak”.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph says a new study has found the pandemic lockdowns damaged the emotional development of almost half of children.

The Times reports ministers are planning to introduce tougher sentences for shoplifting, burglary, theft and common assault.

Britain has been banned from EU trade talks after after the Government attempted to bypass the EU on post-Brexit trade, according to The Independent.

The i leads with a warning over the risks posed by artificial intelligence weapons.

The Financial Times says there has been a jump in mortgage approvals and consumer credit in a sign that interest rates may rise this week.

The Daily Express reports high street banks will be forced to pass on interest rate rises to savers, while the Daily Mail carries fallout from its campaign against “corrupt migration lawyers”.

And the Daily Star says the Prime Minister has defended his use of a helicopter to travel around the country.