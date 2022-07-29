What the papers say – July 29
Controversy over energy prices and profits and Tory debates dominate the nation’s papers on Friday.
The front pages look at energy profits and the cost of living.
The Guardian, The Independent, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star lead on “outrage” about the “soaring” profits of energy firms while the cost-of-living crisis continues.
The Financial Times adds that Centrica has called for more Government support for households to pay their energy bills.
The Tory leadership debate is front page of the i and the Daily Express, with the former reporting ministers are anxious about leaks from within the party.
The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and The Times report on the closure of the Tavistock gender identity clinic.
Explicit private messages exchanged between Wayne Couzen’s police colleagues revealed in court are front page of Metro.
And The Sun previews the Wagatha Christie verdict due today.
