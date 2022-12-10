What the papers say – December 10

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saturday’s front pages are dominated by industrial action which is being planned by nurses and rail workers, among others.

The Daily Mail says the week of strikes will hold “Britain hostage”.

Up to 15,000 operations are set to be cancelled next week because of a national strike by nurses, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The Guardian covers the strike with the head of the nurses’ union blaming the Health Secretary because he refused to negotiate with a woman who represents a largely female workforce.

The rail strikes are the focus of The Times‘ front page, with the paper reporting there will be “misery on the railways every day for a month”.

The FT Weekend has the Chancellor telling union heads that high pay demands will damage the economy and prevent inflation falling fast enough.

While The Independent writes that the architect of banking reforms designed to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crash has warned that Jeremy Hunt’s relaxation of his rules could “rebound on us very badly”.

i Weekend says the winter crisis about to engulf the NHS is the cumulation of years of warnings.

Elsewhere, the front pages of the Daily Star, The Sun and the Daily Mirror gear up for the England vs France clash.

And the Daily Express says there has been fury over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “attack on the Queen’s life’s work”.