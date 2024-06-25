Kemi Badenoch ‘will not shut up’ after David Tennant suggests she should

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch has said she “will not shut up” after David Tennant suggested she should at the British LGBT Awards.

Ms Badenoch accused the ex-Doctor Who actor of being a “rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology” in a post to social media website X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Tennant, who won Celebrity Ally at a ceremony on Friday, received cheers and applause when he said of the Conservative Cabinet minister: “I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up.”

Ms Badenoch hit back and said: “I will not shut up. I will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls.

“A rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology he can’t see the optics of attacking the only black woman in government by calling publicly for my existence to end.

“Tennant is one of Labour’s celebrity supporters. This is an early example of what life will be like if they win.

“Keir Starmer stood by while Rosie Duffield was hounded. He and his supporters will do the same with the country.

“Do not let the bigots and bullies win.”

Tennant is “one of the LGBTQ+ community’s most fierce allies and supporters”, according to the British LGBT Awards, and “often does red-carpet interviews while wearing pins associated with the community, with one particular Doctor Who-themed Tardis badge, designed in the colours of the Trans Pride flag, helping to raise thousands of pounds for charities”.

He said in his acceptance speech: “If I’m honest I’m a little depressed by the fact that acknowledging that everyone has the right to be who they want to be and live their life how they want to live it as long as they’re not hurting anyone else should merit any kind of special award or special mention because it’s common sense, isn’t it?

“It is human decency. We shouldn’t live in a world where that is worth remarking on.

“However, until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist any more – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honoured to receive this.

“I am thrilled to be here and to be a part of this night – Pride is very important in our house, it’s a family affair, we have skin in the game, so this event tonight thrills me.

“It gives me hope, it gives me fire, it gives me energy and deep joy, and even if I feel I don’t really deserve this, I’m very pleased and very proud to be receiving it.”

Tennant won his award alongside Soft Cell’s Marc Almond (Lifetime Achievement prize), Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli (Broadcaster, Journalist or Host), Rylan Clark (LGBT+ Celebrity), trans campaigner Charlie Craggs (Online Influencer) and former England forward Lianne Sanderson (Sports Personality).

Home Secretary James Cleverly called for Tennant to apologise for his remarks, writing on X: “I’m not sure David understands the irony of trying to silence the voice of the most senior black female politician in the UK’s history, in the name of ‘defending’ a minority community.”

On the General Election campaign trail, Ms Badenoch has fronted the Conservatives’ pledge to clarify “that sex means biological sex in the Equalities Act”, writing in The Times that her party’s proposed legislation “will mean that for the purposes of the Equality Act, the provision in the Gender Recognition Act recognising legal sex will be disapplied”.

The Gender Recognition Act is the law which governs gender recognition certificates, which entitle people who have transitioned to a new birth certificate reflecting their acquired gender.

Rosie Duffield, who became a Labour MP in 2015, withdrew because of “constant trolling, spite and misrepresentation from certain people – having built up over a number of years and being pursued with a new vigour during this election”.

Ms Duffield has previously said she has “feminist and gender-critical beliefs” and that she believes “male-bodied people should not be included in lists of murdered women”.

When asked about the Conservatives’ proposals earlier in June, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper accused the Conservatives of “a cynical distraction from the litany of Conservative failures to try and once again stoke up a phoney culture war”.

Labour shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson has previously urged parties to “stop this being a political football”, when asked about trans guidance in schools on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.