Liberal Democrats propose Bill to clean up rivers

The Liberal Democrats have proposed a new Bill to clean up the UK’s rivers, with its Scottish party leader accusing the Government of being “neck-deep in failure”.

The legislation – announced on Wednesday – would update sewage networks, monitor sewage dumps and set targets for reduction and completely ban sewage being released into bathing waters or other protected areas.

Analysis from the party claims sewage was released 21,000 times into bathing waters in 2022.

The Lib Dems have made cleaning up the UK’s rivers a key staple of their election campaign.

All across the UK, Liberal Democrats are the only party who have a plan to get the sewage out of our rivers and off our beaches Alex Cole-Hamilton

Speaking following a visit to the River Almond, near Edinburgh, Scottish party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “SNP ministers have become spin doctors for the Government-owned water company and outdated standards.

“Bosses are taking home bumper bonuses while millions of litres of sewage gets dumped into our rivers, lochs and beaches.

“All across the UK, Liberal Democrats are the only party who have a plan to get the sewage out of our rivers and off our beaches.

“We want a clean water act for Scotland to update the sewage network, proper monitoring to find all the dumping and a complete ban on this filthy practice in protected areas such as bathing waters.

“People are sick of governments neck-deep in failure who just can’t get the basics right. Every Scottish Liberal Democrat you elect will be a local champion focused on cleaning up the sewage scandal.”

The SNP has been contacted for comment.