Care home owners speak of ‘devastation’ following lake deaths

The owners of a care home have spoken of their devastation following the deaths of two of its residents in a boating accident.

The bodies of the two disabled people were recovered from Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, Devon last week.

They were residents at the Burdon Grange care home in nearby Beaworthy.

Stuart and Stephanie Kempton, who own the care home, said in a statement: “Words cannot express how devastated we are following Wednesday’s tragedy at Roadford Lake, where two of our residents lost their lives.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two much-loved members of our community.

“Our thoughts are with the families, relatives and friends of the people who lost their lives, and with our residents and staff at our care home.

“Our thoughts are also with one of our residents, who remains in hospital, and their family.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response to the tragedy and their continuing support, during this extremely difficult time.

“We would politely request that we are given time to come to terms with this tragedy.”

Six people were thrown into the water when the motorboat capsized on the afternoon of June 8.

Two people were taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

A woman in her 50s continues to receive treatment, while the other was discharged.

The other two were pulled from the water and checked by paramedics before being discharged at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have opened investigations.

The force is also liaising with the office of the Exeter and Greater Devon Coroner.

A spokesman for the coroner said “preliminary enquires are ongoing at this time”.

Last week, the MAIB declined to comment on reports the victims were in wheelchairs at the time, or if investigators would look to determine whether they were strapped into the boat and were wearing buoyancy aids.

South West Lakes Trust, which runs Roadford Lake near Dartmoor, said its on-site activity centre would be closed until further notice.