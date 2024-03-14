What the papers say – March 14

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The continuing fallout from comments by one of the Conservative Party’s top donors features heavily on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The i reveals the Tories’ reliance on major donor Frank Hester who has been involved in the “race row”.

The Independent reports on MP Diane Abbott – the subject of Mr Hester’s comments – who has accused the Tories and Labour of “shocking” racism, while The Guardian says she has accused the Conservatives of playing the “race card” ahead of the general election.

The Times leads with positive news as deaths from cancer in middle-aged adults have dropped by a third since the 1990s.

The Daily Telegraph reports Communities Secretary Michael Gove will announce that Muslim groups who “incite hatred and undermine democracy” will be named as extremists.

The Daily Express runs with a story on migrant flights to Rwanda, with Home Office sources saying they are in a “good place”.

The Daily Mirror says the Conservative’s have reached “a new low” after they were accused of “whipping up immigration fears”.

The Daily Mail reports Defence Secretary Grant Shapps supporting the push to increase military spending to 3% of the GDP.

The Metro focuses on singer Ed Sheeran, who is celebrating after a family of four was convicted of ripping off music fans for £6.5 million in less than three years.

The US has held secret talks with Iran to stop Red Sea attacks, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star looks at a billionaire’s bid to build the Titanic part two.