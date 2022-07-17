Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Warning over ‘ferocious heat’ as temperatures set to soar

London is predicted to hit 40C on Tuesday.

Isobel Frodsham
Sunday 17 July 2022 13:04
Warnings have been issued over the upcoming hot temperatures in England (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Warnings have been issued over the upcoming hot temperatures in England (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

A health boss has warned the forecast for high temperatures could result in people dying while Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said people should be resilient enough to “enjoy the sunshine”.

College of Paramedics chief executive Tracy Nicholls said the “ferocious heat” the UK is predicted to experience over the next few days could have a detrimental effect on Britons.

Scorching temperatures are predicted for Monday, with Peterborough expected to hit 37C and Milton Keynes, Norwich and Lincoln set to hit 36C – while temperatures could hit 40C in London on Tuesday.

Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, Dr Nikos Christidis, has said the 40C prediction is a result of climate change.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Recommended

The forecaster has issued an amber warning for the majority of England on Sunday, which then extends to southern Scotland and Wales from Monday until Tuesday.

The UK’s first red extreme heat warning has also been issued by the forecaster across a large part of England from London to Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a heat health warning at level four, which is described as a “national emergency”.

Ms Nicholls told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “This isn’t like a lovely hot day where we can put a bit of sunscreen on, go out and enjoy a swim and a meal outside.

“This is serious heat that could actually, ultimately, end in people’s deaths because it is so ferocious. We’re just not set up for that sort of heat in this country.”

Her comments were made after Mr Raab said people should take precautions ahead of the record-breaking temperatures but added they should be able to enjoy themselves.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

“Obviously there is some common sense practical advice we are talking about – stay hydrated, stay out of the sun at the hottest times, wear sun cream – those sorts of things,” he told Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

“We ought to enjoy the sunshine and actually we ought to be resilient enough through some of the pressures it will place.”

Ministers held a virtual emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned the record high temperatures could put lives at risk.

Additional contingency support for ambulance services, such as more call handlers and extra working hours, have been put in place on Monday and Tuesday.

Transport services are expected to be disrupted on both days, with Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse urging people not to travel.

Avanti West Coast and Transport for London are also urging passengers to not travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

The chairman of the NHS Confederation meanwhile said hospitals are going to be “really, really pushed” over the next few days.

Lord Victor Adebowale said the NHS “will cope”, but added that “coping isn’t good enough”.

A view of the aftermath of a field fire which threatened the Lenham Cross war memorial near the village of Lenham in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

He told Times Radio: “My members are pretty stretched at the moment. Ambulances are operating at their peak, the waiting times for ambulances are now getting longer.

“The NHS will cope but coping isn’t good enough. We need to be actually operating in a way that allows people to get the treatment they need wherever needed, in good time. And that’s a struggle.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in