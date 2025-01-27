What the papers say – January 27

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump features on the front of Monday’s newspapers after his conversation with the Prime Minister and comments about Gaza.

The Times concentrates on what it calls a “warm” first call between the two leaders, saying Sir Keir Starmer is expected to resist pressure from the president to increase defence spending.

Sir Keir became the first European leader to speak to Mr Trump since he took office, according to The Daily Telegraph which reports the men agreed to meet soon with the prospect of a state visit to the UK.

Mr Trump’s comment that Palestinians leave Gaza to “clean out” the territory has sparked accusations of ethnic cleansing, says The Guardian.

The Financial Times also carries Mr Trump’s comments and says his drive for deregulation is increasing pressure on the EU to cut sustainability plans.

The 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz occupies the front of the Daily Express with a message from 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Susan Pollack to “never forget”.

The Daily Mirror also focuses on the anniversary, with Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich, also 94, returning to the camp because she does not want her family to be forgotten.

Health matters occupy the front of The i Paper, which reports more A&E patients will be seen at home and local treatment hubs under plans for reforms of the NHS.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is facing pressure over her economic policies, with a report suggesting businesses are prepared to cut staff and raise prices, according to The Independent.

The Daily Mail concentrates on council tax, saying more that four million people are facing “punishing” rises.

The Metro reports more than 8,000 social media accounts have been shut down as part of efforts to stop Channel boat crossings.

Stormy weather fills the front of the Daily Star which says four storms will hit Britain in the next week.