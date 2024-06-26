In Pictures: Beachgoers and Glastonbury revellers make most of hot weather

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails
As temperatures forecast to hit scorching 31C peaks in parts of the UK this week continued, people took to the Lancashire seaside resort of Blackpool to cool off and enjoy the warm weather.
Elsewhere, the gates to Glastonbury Festival opened for the 2024 celebration of performing arts and music, with revellers deploying umbrellas and fans to mitigate the high temperatures.