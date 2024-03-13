Ross urged to ensure cash from racism row Tory donor not used in Scotland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scottish Labour has sought assurances from the Conservatives that donations made by Frank Hester will not be used north of the border after allegations of racism against the businessman.

Mr Hester is alleged to have said Labour MP Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

In a letter to Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie urged him not to use any of the £10 million given to the party by Mr Hester during the upcoming general election campaign.

Responding, a spokesman for the Scottish party said the comments were “racist” and urged the UK party to review donations from Mr Hester.

This now means it is your responsibility to refuse support from your party if it is funded by Frank Hester’s money Dame Jackie Baillie, in letter to Douglas Ross

She wrote: “The Conservative Party has taken £10 million in donations since February 2023 from Frank Hester or The Phoenix Partnership (TPP) where he is founder and sole shareholder.

“Yet, Rishi Sunak has refused to return the money.

“This now means it is your responsibility to refuse support from your party if it is funded by Frank Hester’s money.

“The people of Scotland – including Scottish Conservative supporters – would be appalled if your party used this money in the coming election, given its source.

“It would be helpful for you to clearly state that you will not benefit from the donation of Mr Hester.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Tories said: “These comments were racist and wrong.

“The Scottish Conservative Party has never accepted a donation from Frank Hester and the UK Conservative Party should carefully review the donations it has received from Hester in response to his remarks.”

On Wednesday, a UK Government minister said the party will not hand back the donations from Mr Hester despite mounting pressure and the Prime Minister accepting the comments were racist.

On Sky News, Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake was asked if he was comfortable spending money donated by Mr Hester, responding: “On the basis he is not a racist, has apologised for what he said, yes.”

Pressed on whether the party would take more money from him, the minister told BBC Breakfast: “As I now understand the situation, yes.”