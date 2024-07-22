Russell Findlay confirms Scottish Tory leadership bid

Support truly

Scottish Tory justice spokesman Russell Findlay has become the first person to formally enter the race to take over the leadership of the party.

Mr Findlay announced he was bidding to succeed Douglas Ross, who announced he would be stepping down during the general election campaign.

That campaign saw the number of Scottish Tory MPs fall to five, with Mr Ross failing to win the seat he had been contesting at Westminster.

However, Mr Findlay believes under his leadership the party can win in Scotland – adding that the next Holyrood elections in 2026 could be a “defining moment”.

Announcing his leadership bid in the Scottish Daily Mail newspaper, Mr Findlay said: “I’m standing for the leadership of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party because I believe that we have the chance to change Scotland for the better.

Change is coming in Scotland. I want us to lead it - and to do so as proud and passionate Conservatives Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay

“I hear all the time that ‘politicians are all the same’. I think the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party, under my leadership, can be different.

“If we offer people a vision of how our Conservative policies can change their lives for the better, we can win in Scotland.

“That’s the common question posed to us – will you ever be a party of government in Scotland? I believe we can one day – but only if we work hard, pull together and earn the trust of the public.”

Looking ahead to the 2026 Holyrood elections, Mr Findlay said they would be a “defining moment which sets Scotland on a new course”.

With support for the SNP declining after the party’s 17 years in power in Edinburgh, the Tory MSP said: “The overthrow of the old SNP order will be a time of opportunity for the Scottish Conservatives and will offer the potential to overturn the stifling left-wing consensus which has dominated within that dreary parliament for far too long.

“Change is coming in Scotland. I want us to lead it – and to do so as proud and passionate Conservatives.”

He insisted the Tories should not “put forward some sort of Labour-lite agenda”.

The former journalist, who was elected to Holyrood in 2021, vowed if he is elected leader he “will ensure that forward-thinking and positivity are the bedrock of our approach”.

His comments came as he insisted there are “many people out there in Scotland who think conservative – but don’t currently vote Conservative”.

To win over voters, he says the party must offer people an “aspirational conservatism”, saying the Tories must be “pro-opportunity” and back the “individual efforts of shop owners, new businesses and the risk-taking small-scale entrepreneurs who have a dream and the guts to chase it”.

He said the party should also be “pro-worker too”, adding that “backing business isn’t about maximising the profits of shareholders, it’s about generating the stable, well-paid jobs needed so that everyone can benefit from economic growth”.

Mr Findlay added: “I believe there is wide, and as-yet untapped, support in Scotland for a conservatism that is unashamedly aspirational in its character and for encouraging a society which respects and rewards individual effort and initiative.”

the consultation closes this Friday (July 26) and the management board will meet soon after that (likely early next week) to outline the process/timetable, assuming there is more than one candidate.

Scottish Conservatives are consulting with elected politicians and party volunteers on how the leadership contest should take place.

A party spokesperson said: “Following the initial meeting of the party management board, a consultation is under way with elected representatives and the voluntary party. This will allow the board to hear views throughout the party on the process for the leadership contest.

“The management board will then meet in the coming weeks to discuss those views and further details about the contest will be outlined.”