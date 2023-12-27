Dover ferry passengers face three-hour delays

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ferry passengers are facing three-hour delays at the Port of Dover.

People arriving for cross-Channel sailings are being forced to wait that long to pass through French border controls, the Kent port said.

It added: “We are working hard to get you on your way as quickly as possible.”

Those who miss booked ferries are being put onto the next sailing with space available.

The port is facing high demand as thousands of people make post-Christmas trips.

Travellers are being advised to check their ferry operator’s website or social media accounts for travel updates.

Enhanced passport checks by French border officials Police Aux Frontieres (PAF) following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU have significantly increased processing times.

Port bosses have taken a series of measures aimed at minimising queues, but they often build up during peak periods.