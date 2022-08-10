Jump to content
Inquest date set for boy, 14, who died at Dover funfair

The death is not being treated as suspicious

Katie Boyden
Wednesday 10 August 2022 08:06
The Family Funfair in Pencester Gardens, Dover, Kent, where Mackenzie Croxford-Cook died. Picture date: Wednesday August 3, 2022 (Katie Boyden/PA)
The Family Funfair in Pencester Gardens, Dover, Kent, where Mackenzie Croxford-Cook died. Picture date: Wednesday August 3, 2022 (Katie Boyden/PA)
(PA Wire)

A date for the inquest of a boy who died at a funfair has been set.

Mackenzie Croxford-Cook, 14, suffered injuries at the fair in Pencester Gardens in Dover, Kent, on August 3 – the morning before the fair was due to open to the public.

Emergency services were called to the park at around 7.40am but Mackenzie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kent Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive is investigating the circumstances of the death.

The inquest into Mackenzie’s death will take place on October 24 at County Hall, Maidstone.

