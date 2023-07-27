Two more youths charged over assault on US tourist in Dublin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two more youths have appeared in court charged in relation to an assault on a US tourist in Dublin city centre.

Stephen Termini, a New Yorker in his 50s, was seriously injured in an attack in Talbot Street last week, prompting a wider debate on whether the Irish capital’s streets are safe.

The two male juveniles, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

They were later taken before the Children’s Court in Dublin.

On Sunday, gardai arrested another male juvenile who appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court charged in relation to the assault.

He was remanded on bail.