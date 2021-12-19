Man, 77, killed in motorway crash
Police are investigating the incident on the A74(M) in Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday afternoon.
A 77-year-old man has died in a motorway crash in Dumfries and Galloway.
The crash took place on the A74(M) near Ecclefechan at around 2.20pm on Saturday, police said.
A BMW X3 car was involved in the one-vehicle incident, which led to the road being closed for 10 hours.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has tragically lost his life.
“Our inquiries are at an early stage and it is vital that we establish exactly what caused this collision.
“I would appeal to anyone who was driving on this stretch of road and who witnessed the collision to contact us.
“I would be keen to hear from drivers who have dashcam footage but I am particularly keen to speak with the driver of a white Luton-style box van which was observed in the area at the time.”
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1992 of December 18.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.