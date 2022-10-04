Boy left with serious injuries after being attacked by three teenagers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy was left with serious injuries after he was set upon by a gang of three youths in Dundee.

The 13-year-old was attacked in the city’s Lothian Crescent on Monday at 6.45pm, Police Scotland said, and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Officers have now launched an appeal for anyone with information about the attack or footage from the area to speak to police.

Detective Sergeant Sean McCabe said: “This attack has left the victim with serious injuries and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to identify the males responsible.

“We ask anyone with information, which could assist our investigation, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 2087 of October 3.”