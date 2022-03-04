Sir Jeffrey Donaldson – DUP’s door is open to departing councillor
North Down councillor Wesley Irvine resigned from the party last week.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his door is open to North Down councillor Wesley Irvine, who has resigned from his party.
Mr Irvine voiced his support for independent MLA Alex Easton, who quit the DUP last July after Sir Jeffrey was ratified as leader.
He said internal divisions and a slow reaction to the Northern Ireland Protocol were harming the DUP, especially in working class loyalist areas.
Sir Jeffrey said he regrets Mr Irvine’s decision and that his door remains open to both him and Mr Easton.
“Given his employment, working for Alex Easton, I think he was placed in a precarious position where he was having to campaign for his employer, and at the same time, be the secretary of our Constituency Association and Wesley felt the only way he could resolve this was to step aside from his membership of the party at this time,” he said.
“My door is open, our door is open and I hope, in time, that Wesley and indeed Alex will see the importance of unionists standing together at this time.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.