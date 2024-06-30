In Pictures: Rishi Sunak defiant as Sir Ed Davey back on the water

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Campaigning continued on Sunday with a defiant Rishi Sunak insisting the Tories could still win the General Election, despite languishing in the polls.

The Prime Minister made his comments on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, defending the Conservative record in government against what he described as a “declinist narrative”.

Elsewhere, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he believed the election of Sir Keir Starmer would be the first time in 14 years that a prime minister had been invested in Scotland.

And Nigel Farage said “the bad apples are gone” from Reform UK after facing accusations from across the political divide that he failed to show leadership over allegations of racism within the party.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Machzike Hadath Synagogue in Golders Green, London, on Sunday (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

He spoke with children as he learned more about the non-profit medical organisation Hatzola during his visit to the synagogue (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage spoke to the media after a party rally at the NEC in Birmingham (Matthew Cooper/PA) ( PA Wire )

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar met deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie at Loch Lomond Shores in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire (Sarah Ward/PA) ( PA Wire )

Lib Dems leader Sir Ed Davey once again took to the water to promote his party’s message for the July 4 election.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey uses an aqua-bike on the River Cherwell in Oxford (Jacob Freedlan/PA) ( PA Wire )

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Jacob Freedland/PA) ( PA Wire )

Earlier in the weekend, on Saturday night, Mr Sunak celebrated the UK as the “world’s most successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy” during a visit to a Hindu temple in north-west London with his wife, Akshata Murty.

While at a major rally in London, featuring a video message of support from Sir Elton John and a speech by comedian Bill Bailey, Sir Keir went on the attack over the Conservatives’ record in office since 2010.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, visited a Hindu temple (Dan Kitwood/PA) ( PA Wire )

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes a selfie with a boy (Dan Kitwood/PA) ( PA Wire )

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak receives a message from His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj in New Delhi (Dan Kitwood/PA) ( PA Wire )

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, with his wife Victoria, on stage after he spoke at a major campaign event at the Royal Horticultural Halls in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Musician and comedian Bill Bailey addresses the crowd (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and her sister, Ellie Reeves, share a laugh (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Earlier on Saturday, both leaders marked Armed Forces Day by visiting former soldiers to share morning tea and memories.

Sir Keir Starmer and Labour candidate Alex Baker were given some advice during a visit to a veterans’ coffee morning at Aldershot Town Football Club (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )