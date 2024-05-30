Jump to content

In Pictures: Davey swaps bike for rubber ring as parties seek to make a splash

Sir Ed Davey took to a children’s waterslide on the campaign trail while Rishi Sunak faced questions on the pandemic from workers.

Pa
Thursday 30 May 2024 17:52
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey rides down the Ultimate Slip n Slide attraction near Frome, Somerset, while on the General Election campaign trail (Rod Minchin/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey rides down the Ultimate Slip n Slide attraction near Frome, Somerset, while on the General Election campaign trail (Rod Minchin/PA) (PA Wire)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey swapped his bike for a rubber ring as he braved a children’s water attraction in Somerset while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced questions on the pandemic from workers in Buckinghamshire as General Election campaigning continued.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer launched Labour’s pledges in Wales and SNP leader John Swinney stopped off at an Edinburgh cafe to refuel.

Reform UK leader Richard Tice outlined his party’s immigration policy and dismissed a suggestion by Nigel Farage he could be open to a deal with the Tories as “banter”.

