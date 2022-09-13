Man charged in connection with breach of the peace at Queen procession
The Duke of York was abused during the procession of the late monarch’s funeral through Edinburgh.
A man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace during the procession of the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh on Monday.
The 22-year-old was arrested after the Duke of York was abused as he walked behind his mother’s coffin as it made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.
Social media videos showed a man shouting at Andrew before bystanders pulled him to the ground.
The man was released by police on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, September 12.
“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”
No other arrests were made and police would not confirm if any inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
